Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $18.98 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 122,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $3,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $168.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

