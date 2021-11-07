Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. 279,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,318.89, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17. Itron has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

