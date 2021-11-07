J Lindsey Alley Sells 10,000 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 64.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 108.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

