James Leddy Sells 1,000 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Leddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

CHEF stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.29. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,647,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 280,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 225,178 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

