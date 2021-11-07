JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JCDXF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

