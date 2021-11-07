Jefferies Financial Group Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $155.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.24.

NYSE GPN opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $128.61 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average of $178.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,225,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

