Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bruker Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

BRKR opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. Bruker has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

