Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.22-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.30. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

