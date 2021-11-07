Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. 383,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,867. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 435.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNCE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

