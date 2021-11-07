JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 1,494.10. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.