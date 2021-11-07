JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,669 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Prothena by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 1,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 216,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prothena by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Prothena by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250 over the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $58.94 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.