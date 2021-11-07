JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $11.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.05. 7,975,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,384,252. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

