JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $820,000 Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

FCG opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

