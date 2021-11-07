JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $168.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $496.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

