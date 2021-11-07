JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTS has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%. Analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

