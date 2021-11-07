JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Safran from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Safran has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

