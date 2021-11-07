JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HDELY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.