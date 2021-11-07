JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Overweight

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.