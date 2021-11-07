Kaleyra (KLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Kaleyra to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Kaleyra has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, analysts expect Kaleyra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 15,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,744.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emilio Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,091 shares of company stock worth $1,220,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

