Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives $272.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.41. The company had a trading volume of 864,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,436. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.37 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $175.45 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

