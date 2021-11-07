KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,457 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29,140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.95.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.