KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,664.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,217,000 after purchasing an additional 709,128 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $161.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

