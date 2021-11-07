KB Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1,070.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,206,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $97.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.