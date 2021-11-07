KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2,810.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 120.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 143,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 463,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,929,000 after purchasing an additional 116,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 525,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 110,835 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCN opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $149.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.40.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

