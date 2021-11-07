KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,810 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KB Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

