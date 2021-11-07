KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $93,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $42.40 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.