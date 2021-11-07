Keh Shew Lu Sells 50,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $801,692.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $823,500.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $107.56 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $109.11. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

