Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.60 ($51.29).

ETR:DUE opened at €38.82 ($45.67) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €39.63 and a 200 day moving average of €37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

