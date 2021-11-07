KeyCorp Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $385.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.81.

PH stock opened at $325.75 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $236.11 and a 52-week high of $330.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

