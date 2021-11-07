Keyera’s (KEY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.19.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.42. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.83%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

