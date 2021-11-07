Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61, Zacks reports. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty updated its FY21 guidance to $1.36-1.37 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.370 EPS.

KIM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,593,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 75.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

