Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $127.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

