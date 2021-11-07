Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of FALN opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

