Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,068 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $37,625,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.9% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131,547 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

