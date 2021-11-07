Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 149,822 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 176.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.