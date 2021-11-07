Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,167 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $55.63 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01.

