Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,906 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

