Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,807 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 585,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 54,701 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period.

SCHZ opened at $54.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.

