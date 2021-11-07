Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 129,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 474,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 357,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter.

TAIL stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70.

