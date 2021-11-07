Kion Group’s (KIGRY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.46.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

