Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $64.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

