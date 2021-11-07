Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 21,702 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,702 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3,791.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Fortinet by 21.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $341.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $349.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.70.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

