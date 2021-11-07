KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $92.00 at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,836,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,603,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

