KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.73.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

