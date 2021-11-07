Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to announce $233.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.78 million. Knowles posted sales of $243.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $867.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $866.58 million to $867.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $925.80 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $930.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

KN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,714. Knowles has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,343 shares of company stock worth $5,958,994 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Knowles by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.