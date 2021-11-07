Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

KTOS traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $22.37. 1,561,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $255,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,281. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $32,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

