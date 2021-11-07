Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Get Krones alerts:

Krones stock opened at €93.75 ($110.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €87.11 and a 200-day moving average of €81.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.96. Krones has a 1-year low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a 1-year high of €92.25 ($108.53).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.