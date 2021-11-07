Kuai Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $630,663.00 (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 27% against the dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $630,663.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00234961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00099409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,439,103 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.