Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 603.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

