Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 1,002,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,009. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kura Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 973.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Kura Oncology worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

